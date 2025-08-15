Lumber Lane Gallery in Seneca to debut with art exhibition by J. Douglas Dalrymple

The former Graves Lumber building in Seneca was the home of a lumberyard for more than 100 years. Dave and Erin Stuedemann bought the building after it sat empty for more than a decade. The site will host a new art gallery on Friday, Aug. 15 with an exhibition featuring paintings by artist J. Douglas Dalrymple. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

A new art gallery in downtown Seneca opened Friday with an exhibition featuring paintings by artist J. Douglas Dalrymple.

Lumber Lane Gallery, located inside the restored Lumberyard building on Williams St., is a collaboration between The Lumberyard and NCI Artworks.

According to a news release, the gallery’s mission is to showcase local and regional artists while fostering a creative and inclusive cultural hub in the community.

The public is invited to an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free, and the gallery will be open during regular Lumberyard business hours.

Dalrymple’s work has been exhibited across the Midwest and is recognized for its emotional resonance and visual depth.

“Having J. Douglas Dalrymple as our first exhibiting artist sets a high bar for what we envision at Lumber Lane Gallery,” The Lumberyard owner and gallery director Erin Stuedemann wrote in a news release. “His artistry aligns beautifully with our mission to inspire, engage and celebrate creativity in our community.”

Artists interested in exhibiting at Lumber Lane Gallery can contact Stuedemann at erin@lumberyardseneca.com or 815-343-7091.