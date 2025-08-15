IVCC, U of I Extension to host Fall Field Day Sept. 5

Illinois Valley Community College Agriculture, in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, will host its annual Fall Field Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Agricultural Center, 815 N. Orlando Smith Rd., Oglesby.

This year’s event will showcase research being conducted both at the IVCC Research and Demonstration plots and throughout the state by University of Illinois researchers. Attendees will walk away with valuable insights into industry trends and best practices, according to a U of I Extension news release.

The event will include presentations from industry and University experts on a variety of topics, including nitrogen rate trials, disease management, products and practices and corn and soybean traits.

“We are excited to invite both students and the community to our Fall Field Day,” Emily Hansen, Extension Agriculture Educator, said in a news release. “This is a fantastic opportunity to show the public the research being done at IVCC and throughout the state.”

Willard Mott and Dr. Jennifer Timmers, IVCC Ag Instructors and Program Coordinators, will also give an update on the research trials conducted at IVCC and the ag program’s growth.

“Attendees at the field day will get a close-up look at the IVCC Ag and Illinois Extension corn and soybean research and demonstration plots,” Mott said in a news release. “There is something for everyone at the Fall Field Day!”

This event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Please register online at go.illinois.edu/IVCCFieldDay2025 by Sept. 1.

If you need an accommodation to participate, please contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.