IVCC board to meet Aug. 19

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 19, in the Board Room, C-307.

Before consideration of the regular agenda, a public hearing will be held on the FY2026 budget, and the budget adoption will follow.

Agenda items include a working cash bond proposal, review of construction bids for the Agricultural Education Center, board policy updates and personnel appointments.

The full agenda, links to Board materials and the link to access the full meeting can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board.

Before the full Board meeting, the Closed Session Minutes Committee will meet at 3:45 p.m. in the Board Room to review minutes of meetings lawfully closed under the Open Meetings Act.