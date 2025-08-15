2025 BCR boys golf preview

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jack Gustafson.

Top returning players: Atticus Middleton, sr.; Wyatt Novotny, sr.; Logan Philhower, sr.

Top newcomers: Chase Stier, fr.

Worthy of note: Gustafson has some good talent to take out to the links in his final season as the Storm coach. Novotny, who has recently committed to golf for Illinois Central College next year, comes off his second straight state appearance, placing 23rd with a 157 a year ago. He had a season average of 37.9, tying the school record for 9 holes (32) and setting the 18-hole school record at 71 as runner-up at the Kewanee Invite. He is a three-time first-team All-BCR selection. Middleton and Philhower return from last year’s lineup with juniors William Miller and Drake Taylor also bringing some varsity experience. “Looking forward to the new season with mixed emotions since this will be my final one as BV golf coach,” Gustafson said. “We should have some good competition for the varsity spots. With Wyatt, Atticus and Logan returning we will have some good leadership and experience.” ... Juniors Colton Maubach-Williams, Carson Michlig, Eli Johnson and Noah Donaway also return to the program as the Storm welcome freshmen Chase Stier, Cash Stull, Levi Slock and Luka Miller. ... Novotny shot a plus-1 37 for medalist honors as the Storm (180) fell one stroke shy of host L-P in thursday’s season opener at Oak ridge. Stier placed sixth at 46.

Wyatt Novotny (Photo provided by BVHS)

Princeton

Coach: Brandon Crawford.

Top returning players: Andrew Boughton, sr.; Jackson Mason, sr.

Worthy of note: While the Tigers will be short on experience outside of Mason and Boughton, it will not deter their objective, Crawford said. ”We are going to be a team with very little varsity experience, but that doesn’t change the expectations of Tiger golf. We will compete one swing and one hole at a time representing PHS golf with a high level of pride, character and integrity," he said. Mason was a Class 2A sectional qualifier in his second season of golf, averaging a 41 on the year. He earned first-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, placing fourth in the conference meet. “Jackson had a strong junior year missing out on a trip to state by a few swings,” Crawford said. The Tiger coach fully anticipates Boughton, who averaged a 49, “building on last year’s experience to have a competitive year.” Senior Cayden Benavidez shot a 54 in his only meet last year before being hurt in an accident. Other returning junior golfers are Eli Coomer and Brody Ross with sophomores Trevyn Munson, Fox Sanders and Owen Schultz returning for their second season. The Tigers have picked up several new golfers with seniors Stihl Brokaw and Beckett Funderberg, juniors Noah Morton and Philip Whited, and sophomores Ethan Berlin and Zyler Calderon along with freshmen Tavin Affeldt, Pablo Castro, Kaiden Foster, Titan Foster and Paxton Knudsen. ... The Tigers took an offseason hit with the loss of senior Tyler Forristall (47) for the season to a torn labrum during the baseball season. “That hurts. He showed a lot of growth last season and early this summer prior to his shoulder surgery. My hope is he takes it slow and can return to the diamond this spring for a successful season,” Crawford said.

Jackson Mason

St. Bede

Coach: Rich Cummings

Top returning players: Zach Husser, sr.; Caden Carls, sr.

Worth noting: The Bruins don’t return much experience this fall. Husser was a sectional qualifier last season and Carls “was a solid player last season” while seniors Noah Buck and Chris Gedraitis also were on the roster. “We may be a little short on experience, but we are excited about the dedication that this group has and are looking forward to seeing who wants to earn that varsity spot,” Cummings said. Husser is expected to be the team’s top scorer, while Cummings said his work ethic “will definitely be an example for the rest of the team.”

Zach Husser

Hall

Coach: Mason Kimberley

Top returning players: Noah Plym, jr.; Joe Perez, jr.; Johnni Escatel, sr.; Vance Pienta, sr.; Clayton Fusinetti, sr.

Top new players: Luke Bryant, jr.; Jimmie Jablonski, sr.; Ian Quartucci, so.; Chaz Thrasher, so.

Worth noting: The lost three-time BCR Golfer of the Year Landen Plym, as well as Jake Diaz, from last year’s team that won a regional title and came one spot short of a state berth, but the Red Devils return plenty of experience. “The majority of our varsity lineup from last year is back and they’re hungry for more success,” Kimberley said. Along with the returning players, Bryant, Jablonski, Quartucci and Thrasher are expected to compete for a top six spot. “I have a feeling we’ll be rotating through several different lineups this season,” Kimberley said. “In a team sport like golf, internal competition is good with players pushing each other to get better, and I think we’ll have a lot of that this fall. After coming up one spot short of a team state berth last year, I know these guys are eager for another postseason run.”

Johnni Escatel

DePue

Coach: Kieran Trevier

Top returning players: Jayden Le.

Top new players: Fernando Lopez, Javier Rosales

Worth noting: Le is the only returner for the Little Giants. “My goal for the team this year is to help them find their love for the game and to improve on the basics of the game as well - learning etiquette, the rules of the game as well as how to act on the course,” Trevier said.