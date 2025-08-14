Illinois Valley

Spring Valley to host free electronic recycling event Aug. 16

Event will be from 8 to 11 a.m.

Spring Valley will host a free electronic recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, in the parking lot of JFK School, located at 999 N. Strong Ave. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

This event is open to Spring Valley residents only. Residents must supply a utility bill and a driver’s license to prove residency.

The event will end at either 11 a.m. or when the containers are full. This event is for residential use only, not commercial.

Accepted items include household appliances, modems, extension cords, electronic chargers, mobile electric devices, laptops, mice, machines, vacuums, laptop batteries, televisions and monitors, DVD players and VCRs, external hard drives, video game consoles and more.

Not accepted items include wood, liquid glass, fluorescent light bulbs, items containing mercury and freon, anything containing hazardous/biohazardous material and any pressurized containers.

For questions, contact the Spring Valley Clerk’s Office at 815-664-4221.

