Princeton volleyball making a day out of ups and downs

The Princeton varsity volleyball team took their annual team-bonding to Great America on Thursday. Head coach Andy Puck is accompanied by assistant coaches Gina Puck, Anna Murray and Libby Boyles and 16 players.

By Kevin Hieronymus

Most sports seasons have their ups and downs.

The Princeton volleyball team is getting started on that roller-coaster ride early.

Each season, PHS coach Andy Puck schedules a team-bonding trip for his varsity team in the first week of practice. They’ve gone to Starved Rock to walk the trails, Camp Menohaven, gone zip-lining and worked their way out of escape rooms.

This year, they’re heading to Six Flags Great America north of Chicago for a day of roller-coaster rides. The bus pulled out of PHS at 7 a.m. Thursday.

“This one was just kind of out of the box,” Puck said. “I had a list of things and Great America wasn’t on the list. They’re like, ‘How about Great America?’

“We’ve got 16 girls going so I’ll put them in groups of four to hang out and most important to get an eye on each other. On the way up, we’re going to stop at Starbucks. I don’t know which one. We should get there when the park opens.”

Puck has a plan for those who may not like the big rides.

“Coach (Anna) Murray is more for the ground rides,” he said. “Any of our players that kind of want to stay a little lower on the ground, Anna will be there for them. We’ll all be close but yet together.”

Puck, as he does often, will drive the bus.

Princeton volleyball coaches Andy Puck (left), Gina Puck, Anna Murray and Libby Boyles accompanied 16 players to their annual team-bonding day at Great America on Thursday.

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame (Media) and a 2023 inductee into the Illinois Valley Hall of Fame as "Distinguished Media"