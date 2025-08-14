La Salle County Jail inmate dies after hanging self in cell

An inmate at La Salle County Jail died Monday after hanging himself last week, La Salle County authorities said in a Thursday news release.

In the release, Sheriff Adam Diss said jail staff were conducting “routine cell checks” when, at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, discovered the 29-year-old man unresponsive in his cell, “apparently from self-asphyxiation. Jail staff entered the cell and immediately started lifesaving measures.”

EMS arrived and continued lifesaving care, Diss said in the release. The inmate was later flown to a hospital for further treatment.

“The subject succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 11 at 4:18 p.m.,” Diss said. “The Illinois State Police was contacted to investigate the incident along with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s investigators.”