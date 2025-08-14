Illinois Valley

La Salle County Jail inmate dies after hanging self in cell

emergency lights

Emergency lights

By Shaw Local News Network

An inmate at La Salle County Jail died Monday after hanging himself last week, La Salle County authorities said in a Thursday news release.

In the release, Sheriff Adam Diss said jail staff were conducting “routine cell checks” when, at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, discovered the 29-year-old man unresponsive in his cell, “apparently from self-asphyxiation. Jail staff entered the cell and immediately started lifesaving measures.”

EMS arrived and continued lifesaving care, Diss said in the release. The inmate was later flown to a hospital for further treatment.

“The subject succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 11 at 4:18 p.m.,” Diss said. “The Illinois State Police was contacted to investigate the incident along with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s investigators.”

La Salle CountyPolice ReportsMyWebTimesPremiumIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois