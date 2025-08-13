U of I Extension to host ‘Meals on the Go’ workshops in Granville and Princeton

The University of Illinois Extension will host two upcoming cooking workshops focused on planning and preparing quick, healthy meals using seasonal ingredients, according to a U of I news release. (Depositphotos)

The classes, called “Meals on the Go”, will be taught by Susan Glassman, Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman and teach students tips to streamline their meal prep for busy schedules, the news release said.

The first session will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Putnam County Library at 212 S. McCoy St., in Granville. Registration is available at go.illinois.edu/granvilleonthego or by calling 815-224-0894. The deadline to register is Aug. 20.

A second session will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St. in Princeton. Registration is available at go.illinois.edu/onthego or by calling the same number. The registration deadline is Aug. 22.

Attendees will be able to take home recipes and taste a sample of delicious refrigerator pickles to savor into the fall.

If you need an accommodation to participate, please contact Susan Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry, and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.