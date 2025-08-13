Illinois Valley

Streator’s Mya Zavada set to spike for IVCC

Streator graduate Mya Zavada (seated at center between her parents, Amber and Michael) has signed on to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her volleyball career at the NJCAA Division II level with the Eagles. At her signing ceremony she was joined by her sisters, Malea and Leilani, Streator girls volleyball coach Julie Gabehart and grandparents Renee Porter, Gary Porter and Clara Zavada. (Provided by Streator High School)

By J.T. Pedelty

Streator graduate Mya Zavada has signed to continue her education and her volleyball career at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby with the NJCAA Division II Eagles.

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 26 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.