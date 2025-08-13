Streator’s Mya Zavada set to spike for IVCC

Streator graduate Mya Zavada (seated at center between her parents, Amber and Michael) has signed on to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her volleyball career at the NJCAA Division II level with the Eagles. At her signing ceremony she was joined by her sisters, Malea and Leilani, Streator girls volleyball coach Julie Gabehart and grandparents Renee Porter, Gary Porter and Clara Zavada. (Provided by Streator High School)