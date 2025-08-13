Putnam County Community Theatre to present ‘A Night of One Acts’

Putnam County Community Theatre will return to the stage with its rendition of “A Night of One Acts”, three fast-paced, short comedies. (Photo provided by Putnam County Community Theatre)

Putnam County Community Theatre will return to the stage with its rendition of “A Night of One Acts”, three fast-paced, short comedies.

The production opens at 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday, Aug. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug.24, at Putnam County Community High School.

According to a news release, the production will feature one-act plays include “The Revenge of Gertrude” by Laura Neill, a zany twist on the ending of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”; “Shakespeare in Shorts” by David Overton, a delightfully irreverent dive into the world of William Shakespeare, guided by a chorus of witty narrators and “Make ‘Em Laugh” by Jason Odell Williams, in which a budding writer gets trapped in an alternate sitcom universe..

All tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by calling 815-310-0320 or e-mailing pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.