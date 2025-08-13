Illinois Valley

Putnam County Community Theatre to present ‘A Night of One Acts’

Three short comedies run Aug. 22–24 in Granville

Putnam County Community Theatre will return to the stage with its rendition of “A Night of One Acts”, three fast-paced, short comedies.

(Photo provided by Putnam County Community Theatre)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The production opens at 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday, Aug. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug.24, at Putnam County Community High School.

According to a news release, the production will feature one-act plays include “The Revenge of Gertrude” by Laura Neill, a zany twist on the ending of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”; “Shakespeare in Shorts” by David Overton, a delightfully irreverent dive into the world of William Shakespeare, guided by a chorus of witty narrators and “Make ‘Em Laugh” by Jason Odell Williams, in which a budding writer gets trapped in an alternate sitcom universe..

All tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by calling 815-310-0320 or e-mailing pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.