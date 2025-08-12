La Salle County grand jury: Aug. 12, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Gregory D. Wormley, 45, of Leland (arson)
- Joshua L. Griffin, 35, of Pontiac (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Michael L. Sluder, 36, of Marseilles (domestic battery)
- Raymond E. McHugh, 33, of rural Oglesby (arson)
- Tommy A. Willis, 45, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Rodrigo Lopez Hernandez, 34, of Joliet (two counts of driving while revoked; unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Kathleen A. Harber, 62, of Henderson, Arkansas (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Austin J. Thompson, 24, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Caleb L. Wilson, 27, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Carl E. Tevis, 41, of rural Granville (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Tyler J. Moore, 37, of Streator (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Lorilee C. Koley, 26, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Ismael G. Martinez, 38, of La Salle (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Susan M. Sangston, 62, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Jerry L. Pitte, 62, of Streator (retail theft)
- Gregory Ennis, 57, of Streator (three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)
- Layton J. Pinney, 22, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; two counts of theft)
- Colbey R. Terry, 22, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Ashley A. Wright, 23, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Devon G. York, 24, of Streator (residential burglary; unlawful failure to register)
- Fernando Alvarado, 28, of Streator (driving while suspended)
- Ieisha K. Oneal Pringle, 33, of Marseilles (retail theft)
- Justin J. Markut, 39, of Ottawa (deceptive practice)
- Andrew J. Viles, 40, of Diamond (burglary)
- Jack W. Hays, 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Joshua A. Davis, 42, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)
- Jeffrey N. Cooper, 43, of Galesburg (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; retail theft)
- Christian Biggins, 43, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Sarah M. Duffield, 30, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Xaviar V. Lowe, 20, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Thomas J. Rensch, 33, of Ottawa (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence)
- Jeremiah S. Kindermann, 42, of Ottawa (aggravated battery)
- Adam N. Weitzel, 22, of rural Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Richard E. Todd, 77, of Leland (failure to register)
- Nathan P. Ringenberg, 32, of Sandwich (aggravated home repair fraud)
- Lloyd C. Priebe, 23, of Leland (aggravated domestic battery)
- Brittany A. Angelico, 34, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)