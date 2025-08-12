Juvenile cited for bathroom vandalism at Hegeler Park

Damage to the soap and paper towel dispenser at 9:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Hegeler Park in La Salle. (Photo provided by La Salle Police Department)

La Salle police said a Peru juvenile was responsible for damaging the men’s bathroom at Hegeler Park in La Salle last week.

The boy allegedly damaged the soap and paper towel dispenser at 9:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, police said.

La Salle police stated that, following an investigation, the juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation, and his parent agreed to pay restitution.

This is not the first time the Hegeler Park bathrooms have been vandalized.

Last September, two 13-year-old boys were responsible for heavily damaging the bathrooms on the south side of Hegeler Park.