Juvenile cited for bathroom vandalism at Hegeler Park

La Salle police say Peru boy damaged dispensers; parent to pay restitution

Damage to the soap and paper towel dispenser at 9:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Hegeler Park in La Salle. (Photo provided by La Salle Police Department)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

La Salle police said a Peru juvenile was responsible for damaging the men’s bathroom at Hegeler Park in La Salle last week.

The boy allegedly damaged the soap and paper towel dispenser at 9:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, police said.

La Salle police stated that, following an investigation, the juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation, and his parent agreed to pay restitution.

This is not the first time the Hegeler Park bathrooms have been vandalized.

Last September, two 13-year-old boys were responsible for heavily damaging the bathrooms on the south side of Hegeler Park.

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.