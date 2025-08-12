Henry to unveil historical marker honoring Lincoln’s 1858 visit

The city of Henry and the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDA are set to unveil a historical marker at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Henry’s City Park. (AP)

The city of Henry and the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDA are set to unveil an Abraham Lincoln historical marker at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Henry’s City Park.

The marker commemorates Lincoln’s visit to Henry on August 23, 1858.

According to the news release, Lincoln spoke for nearly two hours. Unfortunately, his exact words were not preserved, but “thunders of applause” were afforded him by the estimated 2500 “hearers.”

The news release said, news reports at the time said the day was “a success in every sense of the word... a day long to be remembered.”

That prediction will be assisted by the marker being placed on Saturday, Aug. 23.