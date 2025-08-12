Illinois Valley

Henry to unveil historical marker honoring Lincoln’s 1858 visit

Ceremony set for Aug. 23 at City Park to commemorate Lincoln’s Senate campaign stop

The city of Henry and the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDA are set to unveil a historical marker at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Henry’s City Park. (AP)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The city of Henry and the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDA are set to unveil an Abraham Lincoln historical marker at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Henry’s City Park.

The marker commemorates Lincoln’s visit to Henry on August 23, 1858.

According to the news release, Lincoln spoke for nearly two hours. Unfortunately, his exact words were not preserved, but “thunders of applause” were afforded him by the estimated 2500 “hearers.”

The news release said, news reports at the time said the day was “a success in every sense of the word... a day long to be remembered.”

That prediction will be assisted by the marker being placed on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Bureau CountyBCRIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.