Briel addresses budget, healthcare and infrastructure at IVCC town hall session

State Rep. Amy Murri Briel speaks to residents Monday, Aug. 12, at Illinois Valley Community College during the second session of her district town hall series. (Bill Freskos)

State Rep. Amy Murri Briel, D-Ottawa, spoke Monday night at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby to update residents on her work in Springfield, focusing on healthcare, roads and how communities can work together to make a difference.

At the second of three sessions on her summer town hall tour, Briel opened by explaining her budget focus in Springfield has been “making sure our investments reflect our communities’ needs,” highlighting recent funding boosts for local schools, job training programs and various road projects in La Salle County.

“We’re seeing the results of smart, steady investments so far,” Briel said. “It’s not flashy, but it’s making a difference in classrooms, in job training programs and in how safe and reliable our roads are.”

A big topic of conversation in the Illinois Valley - Briel made sure to talk about healthcare, emphasizing efforts to support hospitals and improve access to care in local rural communities.

“We increased the Medicaid reimbursement rates to help safety-net hospitals stay open, including many rural hospitals that are essential to their communities,” Briel said. “We still have a long way to go - hospital closures like St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley show us how fragile our system can be.”

She also highlighted expanding Medicaid coverage for women’s health services.

“We now cover doulas, postpartum care and other important services that weren’t reimbursed before,” she said. “Maternal health is a big concern, especially in areas where access is limited.”

Looking at the bigger picture, Briel criticized the shift in rural healthcare from patient care to consumer profit.

“We’re no longer just patients; we’re treated like consumers. When that happens, healthcare becomes about profits instead of people. It’s time to hold the medical industrial complex accountable and fight for care that puts patients first.”

“When people come together and demand better, we see change. We deserve care that respects us, not just treats us like a commodity.”

Marlene Moshage, a member of the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees and a new volunteer with the Voluntary Action Center, thanked State Rep. Amy Murri Briel for highlighting the importance of programs like Meals on Wheels during Monday’s town hall at IVCC. (Bill Freskos)

On infrastructure, Briel broke down how the state funds its roads and bridges, focusing on the gas tax.

“The gas tax is a key source of funding for maintaining our roads, bridges, and local transportation,” she said. “It’s collected at both the state and federal levels and then divided among different funds - some goes to state highways, some to counties and municipalities.”

“That’s why when you drive from one town to another, you might see different gas prices. Local governments can add their own taxes on top of the state and federal gas tax to fund their road projects. So, gas tax dollars directly impact the quality of the roads you drive on every day.”

She connected that to the bigger picture of infrastructure challenges and rising utility costs locally.

“We’re facing an energy crisis with rates going up and utilities struggling to keep up with needed infrastructure improvements,” she said. “That’s why we’re working toward an energy omnibus bill this fall to provide relief and fix the system. If it doesn’t pass this session, we’ll bring it back next spring.”

As prices rise, she encouraged residents to take advantage of utility assistance programs.

“There are programs through NICOR and ComEd that can help with monthly bills or offer incentives. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you’re struggling - help is available,” she said.

Throughout the session, Briel pointed to the challenges posed by recent federal funding cuts and corporate influence, but expressed optimism that advocacy and working together as a community can lead to real change.

Looking ahead, Briel’s third and final town hall session will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the International Union of Operating Engineers Hall, 740 E. Route 6, Utica.