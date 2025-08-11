Illinois Valley

Reddick Library announces schedule for week of Aug. 18

Reddick Library in Ottawa (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

By Tom Collins

Reddick Public Library District announced the schedule of events for the week of Aug. 18.

Monday, Aug. 18 — Mystery Monday Book Club (adults), 1-2 p.m.

“Middle of the Night” by Riley Sager will be discussed. Copies will be available for check out from the library.

Monday, Aug. 18 — Dungeons and Dragons (grades 7-12), 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 — Ready, Set, Read!— (ages 3-5 years), 10-10:45 a.m.

This week join in for cat-themed stories, songs, and a craft.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 — LEGO Club (all ages), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Staff will choose a theme, and participants will build a creation to align with it. All creations will be showcased afterwards in the children’s department.

Wednesday, Aug. 20 — Shake, Rattle, Read!(ages birth to 3 years), 10-10:45 a.m.

U is for “Unicorns-themed stories, songs, and a craft.”

Wednesday, Aug. 20 — Bilingual Story Time/Tiempo para Cuentos (ages 3-5 years/Edades de 3 a 5 años), 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Join us for stories and songs in English and Spanish. ¡Únete a nosotros para cuentos y canciones en inglés y español!

Thursday, Aug. 21 — Barista Basics (adults), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Learn how to make coffee shop quality coffees at home. Handouts will be provided.

Saturday, Aug. 23 – Loop Group (adults), 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.

