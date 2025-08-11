Ottawa girl sets up shop to raise funds for Texas flood victims

Shiloh Barr and her dad Beau Pantoja sit together at her lemonade stand on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, as they raise funds to help flood victims in Texas. (Bill Freskos)

Seeing many struggle after this summer’s floods in Texas, 8-year-old Shiloh Barr of Ottawa opened up Shi’s Shop in her parents’ front yard to raise funds for flood victims, including her own family living in the affected area.

This summer, heavy rains caused fast-moving flash floods in parts of Texas, including areas near Houston and the Gulf Coast. Many homes and neighborhoods were damaged, and families had to leave their homes. Barr’s family lives near one of these areas, which inspired her to help by raising money for the people affected by the floods.

“My aunt and my cousins live close by there,” she said. “So I just wanted to help the families who lost their homes and stuff.”

Her dad, Beau Pantoja, sat beside her on Monday afternoon as his daughter greeted customers. He explained how proud he is of his daughter for taking on this endeavor.

“It makes me feel great,” Pantoja said. “She’s always been a helpful kid. She’s always been very empathetic - always wanted to do nice things for people.”

Aside from raising money for the flood victims, Barr said her favorite part of running the lemonade stand is talking and greeting customers who come up to her shop.

“I think it just helps me boost my confidence,” she said. “I don’t really talk a lot because I’m kind of shy.”

In addition to lemonade, Shi’s Shop offers soda, cookies, candy, various snacks, dog and cat treats and other small items like magnets and bookmarks.

Pantoja said he hopes his daughter continues finding ways to help others and carries this experience with her.

“I’m not surprised she wanted to do this,” he said. “I just want her to know that she did something meaningful and, regardless of the outcome, she stuck with it ... I hope it boosts her confidence and helps her be happy knowing she tried her best to help other people.”

Those who want to support Barr’s cause can stop by West Superior Street in Ottawa through the rest of the week. If you’re interested in supporting but can’t visit this week, reach out on Facebook to donate digitally.

All proceeds will be donated to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which supports those impacted by the disaster.