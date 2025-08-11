Mobile Hall Township Food Pantry returns Saturday, Aug. 16

Hall Township Food Pantry will distribute food 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 16 at 500 N. Terry St., Spring Valley to individuals and families in need. (Photo submitted by the Hall Twp. Food Pantry)

Hall Township Food Pantry will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 16, at 500 N. Terry St., Spring Valley, to individuals and families in need.

The Davenport, Iowa, food bank sends a semi filled with food purchased by the food pantry to distribute to all persons in need of groceries. There are no residency or income restrictions at the mobile food pantry, but only one person per household will be allowed to shop.

Participants line up in their vehicles on First Street and will then be directed to drive through the pantry barn, where trunks will be filled by volunteers.

Recipients are asked to make certain that trunks are clean and empty to accept the bounty. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.

Those attending will be asked to sign in for Feeding America statistics.

If anyone has surplus food to donate, such as garden produce, or is willing to donate bottled water, contact Jan Martin by calling 815-663-2085.