Health Screenings at Farm Bureau Aug. 22

Bureau County Farm Bureau will host preventive health screenings from 6 to 9 a.m. on Friday, August 22nd, at its office at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

According to a Farm Bureau news release, the screenings will include a blood draw with panels like a wellness draw at your doctor’s office, but at a fraction of the cost.

It is recommended to have an annual blood draw after the age of 40 to track basic health values, with a focus on prevention first, the news release said.

Appointments are limited for this event.

A base package health screening is $100 and includes a blood draw and blood pressure check.

Base package blood draw to include:

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP), Lipid Panel and Complete Blood Count (CBC). According to a news release, these panels test values such as cholesterol, glucose, protein counts, electrolytes, liver enzymes, white and red blood cell counts and more. These tests can indicate risk for heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions. The blood draw does require a 12-hour fast.

Added tests participants may include in their panel:

Prostate Specific Antigen, $25 (PSA) – prostate health for men. Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, $25 (TSH) – thyroid gland function. Hemoglobin A1C, $25 (A1C) – provides 90 day average of blood sugar. Testosterone, $25 – indicates levels of testosterone in the blood. Vitamin D, $25 – indicates level of Vitamin D in the blood. C-Reactive Protein, $25 (CRP) – indicates the level of inflammation in the body.

The screening on the day of the event will take about 15 minutes, and participants will receive their results in the mail in two to three weeks. There will be an option to schedule a follow-up one-on-one consultation to review results with a Certified Health Coach or Nurse Practitioner.

To schedule a health screening, contact Bob Phillips, Director of Thrive Wellness at 309-550-9172 or bob@thrivewellnessinc.com

Cash, check, or debit/credit card is accepted for payment.