Crafty kids: Young entrepreneurs bring talents to Ottawa Children’s Business Fair

Faith Koehler creates another crafty creation with yarn at her business table Saturday at Washington Park in Ottawa during the 4th annual Children’s Business Fair. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

A host of young entrepreneurs set up shop Saturday in Ottawa’s Washington Square for the fourth annual Children’s Business Fair, hosted by Prairie Fox Books.

The fair gives children the chance to develop and run their own small businesses for a day. Booths featured items like baked goods, arts and crafts, toys and clothing, with nearly all of it made by the vendors themselves.

Prairie Fox Books owner and event organizer Mary Olson said the idea first came to mind several years ago when then-organizer, Dylan Conmy, introduced it. Olson said they brainstormed a variety of creative community events, but this one stuck because of how engaging it is for children.

Bhawana applies a henna tattoo for a customer Saturday at Washington Park in Ottawa during the 4th annual Children’s Business Fair. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

“I had seen something like this pop up online years ago,” Olson said. “The kids who participate absolutely love it. It gives them something to do during the summer so they can get ready for it, and it definitely gives them a taste of being a business owner - understanding costs, setting prices, presenting products and making that ‘elevator pitch’ to engage customers.”

Olson said a rewarding aspect of running the fair for her is seeing children discover their own abilities.

“It’s not just about selling something,” she said. “It’s about learning responsibility, building confidence, and realizing that their ideas have value.”

Participation has grown steadily since the first year it started, she added, with more families seeing the event as both a learning experience and a fun day in the park.

While winners were crowned on Saturday, Olson emphasized the judges had a hard time choosing.

Winners were recognized in three categories.

Primary Market Kidz, run by nine-year-old Jae Ewers was named Most Unique and featured a table full of crocheted animals Ewers made after picking up the craft last winter.

She said that she worked on projects in November, took a short break, then got back to crocheting in April to prepare for the fair.

“The hardest part was having to buy everything and make sure it all worked out,” Ewers said, and adding with a smile, “My favorite part was probably getting lots of money.”

Aidan’s Noteworthy Gifts, owned by Aidan Brown, 11, was awarded Best Marketing and started after Brown subscribed to a monthly building kit service.

One of those kits was a card press, which inspired him to begin making note cards before expanding to other handmade products.

“It’s just a lot to do,” Brown said about preparing inventory, “but my favorite part was meeting new people today.”

Best Presentation went to perennial participant Star Designs, run by sisters Thaila, 10, Ana-Elisa, 12, and Brisa Scheick, 6.

Reflected in a mirror, Moira and Maddie Grenda, works bracelets at their table Saturday at Washington Park in Ottawa during the 4th annual Children’s Business Fair sponsored by Prairie Fox Books. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Thaila said she started sewing after getting a sewing machine for Christmas and has expanded her offerings while still selling top items, such as bookmarks and scrunchies.

“I love to talk and connect with customers,” Thaila said. “We get to learn how to handle money, have conversations and set up our table.”

Ana-Elisa said the most challenging part was “definitely making everything and packaging it,” but she enjoyed seeing their hard work pay off during the busy day at the square.