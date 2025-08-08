Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest receives six new entries for 2025

Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received its next six entries for 2025. (Photos provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received its next six entries for 2025.

Voting is open through noon Friday, Sept. 5.

Voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank through Aug. 15, First State Bank from Aug. 15 to 22, Central Bank from Aug. 22 to 29 and Heartland Bank – South Branch from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. The canisters will be moved at noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with their corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

Online voting is available through Venmo to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will be accepted until noon Thursday, Sept. 4.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified on Sept. 5 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Here are the current contenders for the 2025 cutest baby:

Evelyn Sproston is the 10-month-old daughter of Madison Funderberg, of Ohio, and Ben Sproston, of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Cash Kepner is the five-month-old son of Autumn Joiner and Devon Kepner, of Wyanet. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Graham Cotter is the 10-month-old son of David and Hope Cotter of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Emmett McFadin is the 20-month-old son of Aubrey Vogel and Kyler McFadin of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Kayden Stroud is the nine-month-old son of Daniel and Nicole Stroud of Malden. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Anastasia Neuses is the two-month-old daughter of David and Courtney Neuses of Wyanet. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months by Sept. 5. To enter, complete the Google Form by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13.

A high-resolution, color photograph of the child should also be included. Photos should not be cropped or altered. No professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the child’s name, sex, birthdate, age, parents’ names, parents’ addresses, two phone numbers and a permission statement to run the picture in the Bureau County Republican.

For information, email princetonjuniors@gmail.com.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.