Kirsten McLendon, Deer Park ready to defend their titles in the 66th annual IVWGI

Kirsten McLendon of Deer Park Golf Club celebrates after winning in three-hole playoff to win the 2022 Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational at Spring Creek Golf Course. She is the defending champion, having won by playoff on her home course a year ago. (Mike Vaughn)

Kirsten McLendon and Deer Park Golf Club will be out to defend their individual and team championships when the 66th annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational comes to Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb on Sunday.

McLendon is excited to play at Edgewood.

“I do enjoy playing at Edgewood,” she said. “It’s a nice fun course though it is quite a long course, and do appreciate as many women do, that a few of the longer holes are par 5s for women.

“We have encouraged a few new ladies from our area to participate this year, which is a good thing because we need to continue to support this opportunity for women to play in a tournament format.”

McLendon said it’s also nice to see all of the young boys and girls in the area join the junior high and high school golf teams.

“Hopefully, one day some of those young ladies will be joining us in tournament play,” she said.

McLendon won last year’s title on her home course, her second in three years, edging Deer Park teammate Julie Schmitt in a playoff.

McLendon has a history of close calls. She also edged Karen Anderson of Mendota by playoff in 2022 at Spring Creek.

Cheri Russell of Morris, a four-time winner who last won in 2023, is the only other past champion in the field. She shot the third best score a year ago to take the Senior title.

Stephanie Arduini of the Oaks at Rivers Edge in Pontiac, who came in third in the championship flight with an 86 in her tournament debut last year, also returns.

Deer Park is the three-time defending champion, shooting a team score of 336 a year ago. McLendon said they will have “eight ladies excited and ready to win the team gross trophy again this year.”

Wyaton Hills won its second straight Net Team championship last year and third in four years.

The IVWGI dates back to 1958 when June Anderson won the first of three straight titles at South Bluff. It has been held every year since with the exception of 1993 and again in 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID.