Judge to issue verdict in September in Marseilles Father’s Day killing

Logan Petre enters the courtroom for his trial on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Logan Petre will have to wait another month to find out whether he goes free for killing his father in self-defense or if he’s going to prison for a long time.

Petre, 22, of Marseilles appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for closing arguments. Petre said his father, Leo Petre, was the instigator during an argument on Father’s Day weekend 2024. Prosecutors allege Logan intentionally strangled his father.

After closing arguments, La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni announced she would take the evidence and arguments under advisement. A ruling will be delivered at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Petre faces 20 to 60 years in prison with no possibility of probation. He faces other charges that could compound his aggregate sentencing range.

“Logan Petre murdered his father,” prosecutor Jeremiah Adams said, urging the judge to disregard any claim of self-defense. “What you heard from the defendant was almost complete nonsense.”

Adams pointed out that Logan Petre, after inflicting the fatal injuries, showered, placed his clothes into the washing machine, and told his elderly grandmother not to call the police but to instead help dispose of the body.

Taken alone, Adams said, this course of conduct shows an intent to kill. Moreover, the forensic evidence and the statements Logan gave police – “I got on top of him and I just unleashed,” Logan told police – all corroborated this was no act of self-defense, Adams said.

Adams said the defense also grossly mischaracterized Leo Petre and that any notion of self-defense was a convenient afterthought once the deed was done.

A pathologist had testified that Leo would have been unconscious after three to five minutes, at which point Logan could have released his hold if indeed there was no intent to kill.

Ottawa defense attorney Ryan Hamer pointed out that Leo Petre was impaired, having a blood-alcohol content above the legal driving limit and having ingested cocaine, and was a much larger man capable of hurting his son. Hamer also pointed out that the police statements, evidence and autopsy showed signs of a struggle.

“Leo got out of his chair and head-butted him first,” Hamer said. “That’s what started the altercation.”

Hamer also pointed out that Logan, in his supposedly incriminating statement, referenced repeated abuse by his father and with no evidence of premeditation.

“It also shows Logan had no intention to kill,” Hamer said, raising the possibility the altercation was the inevitable outcome of prolonged, systematic abuse by Leo. “It’s a sad story, a tragic story, for everyone involved.”