‘Clyde’ gets 4 years in prison for burglary, theft

The “Bonnie & Clyde” case in Streator is over. Nicholas Huber pleaded guilty to felonies and received four years in prison.

Nicholas Huber, 37, of Streator, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial conference on multiple counts of theft and burglary.

However, attorneys in the case announced a global resolution. Huber agreed to plead guilty to three felonies led by burglary, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, Huber was sentenced to a four-year term that will run concurrently with four-year terms he accepted in pleas from Kendall and Livingston counties.

Additionally, attorneys agreed to a finding that the crimes were committed as a result of alcohol or substance abuse. That determination makes Huber eligible for treatment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Huber declined to address Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

Huber had initially faced mostly misdemeanor charges during a spree of burglaries, primarily of unlocked vehicles and retail thefts. Streator police dubbed Huber and Ashley Moats “Bonnie & Clyde.” (Moats also pleaded guilty and is in prison.)

Huber’s charges took a more serious turn last fall after La Salle County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a burglary in progress in rural La Salle County. Streator police halted the fleeing vehicle with stop sticks, found Huber at the wheel and towing a trailer stolen from Marshall County.