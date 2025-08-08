Bureau County Property Transfers: July 1 to July 15, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded between July 1 and July 15, 2025, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

July 1, 2025

Amber and David Pratt to Ruben Gutierrez Herrera, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Macon Township, $190,000.

Frederick Kamrath and Sharri Rocca (AIF) to Jose Pedro Guzman Morales, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Wheatland Township, $200,000.

Shaner Land Trust and Mary Yepsen (tr) to Meredith Shaner (tr) and Lance Shaner Trust, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 35 in Neponset Township, $150,000.

Lori Fritz to Jennessa Israel, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 15 in West Addition in Princeton, $49,358.

Kelsey and Shawn Wager to Rosemarie and Theodore Pettersson, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Concord Township, $140,000.

July 2, 2025

Marion Family Trust, Donald Marion (tr) and Geri Marion (tr) to Justin and Leandra Harris, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 31 in Princeton, $159,000.

Michelle Smith Simon, William Smith (decd) and Bill Smith to Bill Smith, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Selby Township, $157,225.

July 3, 2025

Kenneth Blankenship to Angelina Dauck, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 1 in DeSerf’s Subdivision in Dalzell, $140,000.

Sheri Cobban (POA), Sherri Cobban, John McGuire (POA), John McGuire, Steven McGuire, Jamie Neirdorf (POA), Jamie Neirdorf, Carl Orloff (decd), Frances Orloff (decd) and Sara Polidoro to Colleen Coyle, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 1 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $145,000.

James Cass Estate and Arica Miller to Worldwide Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 14 in Tiskilwa, $28,000.

Emma Crockett (decd) and Gary Crockett to Jeffrey Baker and Aimee Pampe, joint tenancy deed, Lot 115 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $265,000.

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Nathaniel Bousum, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Malden, $140,000.

Robert Urso to Debra and Williams DeBates, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 14 in Tiskilwa, $123,220.

James Stansbury Jr. and Lu Ann Stansbury to Laurie Fritz, warranty deed, parts of Lot 3 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $172,500.

Leota and Robert Carlson to Jaecik and Lisa Ballinger, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 23 in Dover Township, $231,000.

Deandre and Preston Crisler to Karina Arteaga and Joksan Rosario, warranty deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $151,800.

July 7, 2025

Nora Machek to Ali Ciucci and Rylan Dellinger, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Lynan Subdivision in Spring Valley, $237,500.

July 8, 2025

Daniel and Terri Phalen Living Trust, Daniel Phalen (tr), Terri Phalen (tr), Daniel Phalen and Terri Phalen to Michael Mann, warranty deed, parts of Section 11 in Clarion Township, $285,000.

July 9, 2025

Ladd Construction Company to Eric Cain, Keith Cain, Lyle Cain and Marc Cain, warranty deed, parts of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $65,000.

Kay Taylor to Kathy Taylor Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Philbrook and Pomeroy Subdivision in Princeton, $85,236.

July 10, 2025

Shirley Taylor (decd), David Taylor (ex) and Laura Wirth (ex) to Mackenzie Rollo, executor deed, Lot 29 in Murphy’s Second Addition in Buda, $60,000.

July 11, 2025

Daniel and Katrina Stansbury to Jean and Kenneth Isaacson, warranty deed, part of Block 1 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $160,000.

Vuong Thi Le to Anna Murray, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 4 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $79,000.

Christine Stephan to Frank Filippi, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 44 in Spring Valley, $122,500.

Joyce Hasbrook (tr), Joyce Hasbrook Trust and Walter Hasbrook Trust to Emma and Thomas Brummel, trustees’ deed, part of Section 5 in Concord Township, $425,000.

Donald Ehlers Jr. (tr) and Donald Ehlers Trust to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, trustees’ deed, part of Section 36 in Walnut Township, $178,238.

July 14, 2025

Karla and Thomas Howard to Brian and Shereen Kropf, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Fairfield Township, $180,000.

Bart and Cynthia Sondgeroth to Jesus Mandujano, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Westfield Township, $147,550.

July 15, 2025

Roger Harrison Jr. and Patricia Harrison to Isaac Reyes, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 7 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $135,000.

Daniel Fahs, Debra Lorenzi and Janet Walker to Joseph Fahs, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in LaMoille Township and part of Section 17 in LaMoille Township, $6,000.