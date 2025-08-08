2025 BCR girls golf preview: 5 golfers to watch

Hanna Claiborne, jr., Princeton

Claiborne earned her first selection to the All-BCR first team, averaging a 52, knocking off 11.2 strokes from the year before. She qualified for sectionals for the first time, shooting a 104 as the seventh individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She earned second-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors.

Anna Cyrocki, sr., St. Bede

Cyrocki earned her second selection to the All-BCR first team last year. She was the 10th individual sectional qualifier with a 107 at the Class 1A Seneca Regional and shot a 105 at the El Paso Sectional.

lllyana Jones, so. Princeton

Jones had a solid freshman season with a 60-stroke average, and will be a key contributor to this year’s team success, coach Brandon Crawford said.

Michaela Noder, jr., Bureau Valley

Noder will be the top returning Storm golfer for new coach Ryan Hansen. She led BV with a 56 average last year, shooting a 120 at the Cambridge Regional. She received honorable mention All-BCR honors last year.

Reese Reviglio, sr., Princeton

The BCR Golfer of the Year averaged an area-best 51, earning her second selection to the All-BCR first team. Reviglio qualified for sectionals, shooting a 99 as the fourth individual qualifier at the Class 1A Seneca Regional. She was the leading area golfer at the El Paso Sectional with a round of 103.