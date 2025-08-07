Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois to host open house on Aug. 13 in Peru

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the new facility located at 1702 Fourth St. in Peru. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the new facility located at 1702 Fourth St. in Peru.

According to a Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois news release, the event will provide an opportunity to tour the new building, learn more about the services offered, including Meals on Wheels and congregate dining programs and meet the staff and volunteers.

VAC is a nonprofit organization committed to serving La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties through essential programs such as Meals on Wheels and congregate dining.

During a November Peru City Council meeting, Kloster said that the center had outgrown its space in La Salle on St. Vincent’s Avenue and purchased the property at the former Peru Pizza House property for $450,000.

“Our new facility will allow us to better serve those in need in the Illinois Valley region,” according to the release. “Everyone is welcome –residents, supporters and local leaders – to come see how your involvement helps us continue this mission.”

To volunteer or donate, visit vacdk.com.