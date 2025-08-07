Streator library to host book clubs, story time, scavenger hunts and more

The Streator Public Library has a full slate of activities this week, with the "Book Prescription" presentation highlighting a variety of events. (Tom Sistak)

The Streator Public Library is offering a full schedule of free events and activities for all ages the week of Aug. 18, including scavenger hunts, crafts, book discussions and games.

The main event of the week is the “Book Prescription” presentation, which highlights self-help books and how they’ve positively impacted people around the world.

That program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 23, and is open to all ages.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

All day, Monday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 23: School Supplies Scavenger Hunt. Search the library for hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18: Arts & Crafts. Make fun projects to take home. Ages 5 and up.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19: Little’s Art Time. Get creative with friends and enjoy drawing and painting. Ages 0–5+.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19: Storytime: Back to School. Stories and activities to get kids excited for the new school year. Ages 0–5+.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20: Cozy Mystery Book Club. A book club for adults who enjoy light, suspenseful reads. Ask at the front desk for the current selection.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20: Game Time. Enjoy video games, board games, puzzles and more. Ages 10 and up.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20: Let’s Talk: True Crime. A club for teens and adults to discuss real-world crime stories.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21: Mother Goose Club. Sing and rhyme along with Mother Goose to build early social skills.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21: Lego Club. Build, stack and create with Legos. Ages 0–5+.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21: Anime Club. Talk all things manga and anime—new, old, and legendary. Teens only.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22: DND IRL: A Library Adventure. Team up to solve puzzles and complete a library quest. Recommended for kids and teens 8 and up.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23: Fourth Amendment Searches. A presentation for teens and adults on due process.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23: The “Book Prescription.” A presentation on the benefits of self-help books. All ages welcome.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.