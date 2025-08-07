Sheffield man gets 4 years for telephone threat

A Sheffield man pleaded guilty Thursday and accepted a four-year sentence for threatening to conduct a shooting at the Ottawa office of the Department of Children and Family Services.

David Jones, 43, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a negotiated plea to intimidation, a Class 3 felony carrying up to five years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, La Salle County prosecutors agreed to dismiss remaining charges, including one count of escape. That charge was filed after Jones removed his GPS monitoring device after he was initially granted pre-trial release. He was ordered to make nearly $1,000 in restitution for the damaged ankle bracelet.

Jones declined an opportunity to address La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

The intimidation charge was filed Sept. 3 after a voice message was left at the DCFS office in Ottawa.

“You guys are worthless and if anything happens to my kids I’m going to open fire on DCFS headquarters,” Jones said in the recording.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said the woman who received the message identified Jones by his voice. Jones, he said, sat for a police interview and admitted leaving the message.

Despite the threat, Jones was granted pre-trial release with GPS monitoring. He was returned to custody and remained there after Sheffield police found Jones’ ankle bracelet cut off on April 28. He was found in Schuyler County, about 100 miles away.