Last suspect pleads guilty in La Salle stabbing

The last suspect in a Sept. 29 stabbing in La Salle pleaded guilty to a felony Thursday and was placed on probation.

Davion K. Douglas, 21, of Decatur appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to mob action, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison but with the possibility of probation.

Douglas then was sentenced to 30 months probation plus an alcohol/drug evaluation and time served.

He declined an opportunity to address Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

Douglas and two Spring Valley men were developed as suspects after a man was injured outside the 9th Street Pub in La Salle. The incident was captured on video. La Salle police said later the victim made a full recovery.

The Spring Valley suspects, Justin E. Qasem and William J. Vargas, previously pleaded guilty to felony mob action and were sentenced to reporting probation.