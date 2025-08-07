Fort du Rocher DAR chapter welcomes new members, prepares for festival and fall events

Sandra Davis (left) and Susan Florschuetz place their patriot’s ornament on the chapter patriot tree during a recent meeting of the Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. (Photo provided by Diane McCully)

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed two new members during its Aug. 2 meeting at First United Methodist Church.

Regent Beverly Richardson presided over the meeting, during which new members Susan Florschuetz and Sandra Davis were sworn in and placed their patriot ornaments on the chapter’s patriot tree.

The chapter will host a booth during the Sweet Corn Festival in front of the Elks building. Ruth Meinhardt is coordinating games, activities and the signing of cards for service members. Information about the chapter and the DAR will be available.

Members also are preparing for the chapter’s Lunch in the Park event, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 26. Co-chairs for the event are Carolyn Schultz, Donna Jungnickel and Jan Koch. Members are asked to bring a 12-pack of name-brand soda to the September meeting and to donate individually wrapped cookies or brownies, which can be dropped off Sept. 24 or 25 at the Presbyterian Church or at the cookout.

Richardson presented the 2025-26 budget, which was approved. Diane McCully is seeking a volunteer to help coordinate Constitution Week in September.

DAR Days will be held Sept. 6 in Lisle, with registration due by Aug. 26. The chapter also received a state regent grant to support its Sweet Corn Festival booth and other outreach efforts. Members interested in becoming volunteer genealogists can contact Richardson to learn more about upcoming training.

The chapter received several awards over the summer. Nationally, it earned a certificate for 100% participation in the President General’s Project. State awards included the Chapter Achievement Award – Red Ribbon and recognition for the largest percentage of magazine subscriptions in 2024 at 57.9%.

New President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage outlined her goals under the theme “Illuminate the Legacy.” The chapter’s Women’s Issues report has been renamed Chapter Daughters to better honor past, present and future members.

As part of this year’s America 250 observance, the chapter’s patriotic minute focused on the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Members learned that the public did not hear the Declaration’s text until July 8, 1776, and the final signatures were not added until 1781. A memorial to the signers was dedicated in 1984 in the National Mall.

The meeting also included several informative reports. Alice Giberson, in the American Spirit report, highlighted an article titled “The Gateway to the West,” sharing her memories of chaperoning school trips to St. Louis. The flag minute explored the meaning behind the flag’s colors and noted that the flag’s design has been modified 27 times.

The National Defender report shared presidential trivia, and during the Conservation Minute, members learned about the organization’s historic efforts to preserve natural resources, including the 1913 Penny Pines project, through which 5 million red spruce trees were planted by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

The program for the day, led by Lonnie Schaefer and Susan Florschuetz, introduced members to drumming. Participants practiced high and low notes and learned the “Cherokee Morning Song,” combining rhythm and vocals.

The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Graves-Hume Public Library. The program will focus on setting goals and creating an action plan.

Women older than 18 who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot and are interested in joining the DAR are invited to attend or visit dar.org. More information about the Fort du Rocher Chapter is available at fortdurocherchapternsdar.com.