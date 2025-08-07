Bishop announces 2026 campaign for Illinois’ 76th District

Republican Liz Bishop of La Salle officially announced Thursday her candidacy for state representative in Illinois’ 76th District.

Bishop anticipates a highly anticipated rematch of her 2024 campaign in which she came within 1% of flipping the seat.

“I’m running because our communities deserve representation that stands for something,” Bishop said. “Too many decisions in Springfield are made by politicians more focused on power games than our day‑to‑day challenges.”

Bishop’s campaign is grounded in the issues voters in the 76th District care most about: skyrocketing cost of living, runaway crime and a government in Springfield that’s more focused on political agendas than real-world problems.

“The cost of living is breaking families across our district,” Bishop said. “Groceries, gas, property taxes — everything is up. And what does Springfield do? Raise taxes, reward itself with pay raises, squeeze more out of small businesses and spend billions more, all while patting themselves on the back.”

Bishop’s announcement follows widespread frustration across La Salle, DeKalb and Bureau counties over a single‑party supermajority that has repeatedly raised taxes, expanded government programs, and passed radical legislation with little regard for local impact.

“We have a Supermajority problem in Illinois, and we need balance,” said Bishop. “One-party rule has brought us to the top of the list for highest cost of living and overall some of the most radical legislation in the country. It’s time we bring common sense back to Springfield — and that starts with flipping this seat.”

During her 2024 run, Bishop was endorsed by law enforcement leaders and ran a campaign praised for its integrity and grassroots momentum.

“Voters are waking up. They now know exactly who represents them in Springfield — and they’re not impressed,” said Bishop. “This campaign isn’t about revenge. It’s about results. We’re building a movement that’s ready to lead — and this time, we’re going to win.”

Liz Bishop is a mother, mentor, business professional and longtime community volunteer with deep roots in the 76th District. Her campaign will focus on restoring fiscal discipline, supporting law enforcement, protecting pocketbooks, and ensuring that families in the 76th district have an advocate in Springfield and not just another self-serving member of the “supermajority.”

For more information, visit www.electlizbishop.com or follow Liz Bishop for State Representative on social media.