Recent Serena graduate and Times All-Area Softball first-teamer Maddie Glade (seated at center) has committed to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her softball career at the NJCAA Division II level with the Eagles.
Illinois Valley
Serena ace Maddie Glade selects IVCC
J.T. Pedelty
J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 26 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.