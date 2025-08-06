Illinois Valley

Serena ace Maddie Glade selects IVCC

Recent Serena graduate and Times All-Area Softball first-teamer Maddie Glade (seated at center) has committed to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her softball career at the NJCAA Division II level with the Eagles. She is pictured here at her signing ceremony surrounded by family and Serena softball coach Kelly Baker (standing at right).

Recent Serena graduate and Times All-Area Softball first-teamer Maddie Glade (seated at center) has committed to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her softball career at the NJCAA Division II level with the Eagles. She is pictured here at her signing ceremony surrounded by family and Serena softball coach Kelly Baker (standing at right). (Provided by Serena High School)

By J.T. Pedelty

Recent Serena graduate and Times All-Area Softball first-teamer Maddie Glade (seated at center) has committed to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her softball career at the NJCAA Division II level with the Eagles.

Prep SportsPremiumSoftballMyWebTimesSerena PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 26 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.