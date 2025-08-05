Shaw Local

Spring Valley council approves $7.5K redevelopment grant for west side auto shop

West side business to use funds for new windows

Spring Valley Auto Body

Spring Valley Auto Shop, located at 500 W. First St. on the city’s west side, will receive a $7,500 redevelopment grant from the city to help pay for new windows. (Bill Freskos)

By Bill Freskos

A west side auto shop in Spring Valley will receive city assistance for building improvements, following a unanimous vote on Tuesday by the Spring Valley City Council.

Council members unanimously approved a $7,500 redevelopment grant for Spring Valley Auto Shop, located at 500 W. First St.

The funds will reimburse the business for the installation of new windows, Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson confirmed.

The grant is part of the city’s ongoing redevelopment incentive program, which supports commercial property owners making improvements such as facade repairs, signage, and window upgrades.

The program is meant to help businesses fix up their buildings and make the city’s commercial areas look better.

The city has awarded several similar grants in recent months as part of its revitalization push, including recently to a business along St. Paul Street.

