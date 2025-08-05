La Salle County Genealogy Guild to host talk on 1830s Ottawa business records

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild, 115 W Glover St. in Ottawa, will host a public program on 19th-century business records and their value in historical and genealogical research on Saturday, Aug. 16. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@s)

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Guild headquarters, featuring a program by historian Wayne Duerkes.

Duerkes will speak on the value of 19th-century business records, including day books, journals and account ledgers, in historical and genealogical research. His presentation will highlight records from Conrad Seabaugh & Company, a general store that operated in Ottawa in the 1830s.

With over 30 years of experience researching Illinois history, Duerkes specializes in the northern region of the state and the Illinois & Michigan Canal. He serves on the boards of the Illinois State Historical Society and the Illinois State Genealogical Society.

His first book, focused on market development in north central Illinois during the Antebellum period, is under contract with the University of Illinois Press.

The event is free and open to the public. Research will not be permitted during the program. Refreshments will be served. The Guild headquarters is located at 115 W Glover St. in Ottawa.