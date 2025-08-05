La Salle awards $340K contract for ‘Safe Routes to School’

It’s been a long time coming, but La Salle school children will walk over improved sidewalks this fall. (Shaw Local News Network)

Monday, the La Salle City Council voted unanimously to award the low bid of $340,267.80 by Gensini Excavating, Inc. for the Safe Routes to School project. Mayor Jeff Grove said the city had been waiting for funding to be released.

“Hopefully work will be done, obviously, not before school starts, but this fall,” Grove said, expressing hope for an Oct. 1 finish date. “It’s been maybe three or four years, so it’s finally good to get to this point.”

The project will make several sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Illinois Safe Routes to School Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation , aims to make it safer for students to walk and bike to school and encourage more walking and bicycling for students in grades K-8.

Targeted sidewalks are on Second Street from Hennepin to Union streets, Seventh Street and Eighth Street from Lafayette to Bucklin streets, Illinois Street from Lindberg to Maple roads, and Malcom Avenue from O’Connor Avenue to 250 feet northward.

Separately, the council tabled a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) redevelopment agreement between the City of La Salle and Glenstone Redevelopment, LLC and Nathan Watson. Additional discussion is required, Grove said.

Finally, Grove said while the city has no direct stake in the recent bidding on former Kaskaskia – “We were watching just like everybody else” – he said the litigation and action won’t end when and if the property changes hands. Whoever acquires the property will be responsible for the required improvements.