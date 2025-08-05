Shaw Local

Free lunch to be served Saturday at Park Place in Streator

Meal served on second Saturday of each month

Park Place in Streator

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A free lunch serving a ham salad sandwich, chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert and a beverage will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal is free and the public is invited to attend. The meal will have dine-in or carryout options.

The Free Lunch Program is sponsored by Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions and is held the second Saturday of each month. Saturday’s meal will be hosted by the Christ Episcopal Church.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Karyn at 815-674-3931.

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.