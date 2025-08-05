Eureka Savings Bank donates $25,000 to Illinois Valley Food Pantry

Eureka Savings Bank donated $25,000 to the Illinios Valley Food Pantry's "Feeding the Future" building fund on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 at the future home of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry on 4133 Progress Blvd in Peru. The panrty will move into the former Hoover Manufacturing building this fall. The Food Pantry has launched a $750,000 “Feeding the Future” fundraising drive. Money raised will be used to support the building purchase and necessary renovations along with the purchase of walk-in coolers and freezers. Information on how to give is available at www.ivfoodpantry.com or by calling 815-224-3658. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry’s fundraising campaign is one step closer to its goal thanks to a $25,000 donation from Eureka Savings Bank.

The pantry, currently located inside a building it has been renting at 122 Wright St., La Salle, has purchased the former Hoover’s Manufacturing Company building at 4133 Progress Blvd. in Peru and will be moving there later this year. The pantry finalized the sale on June 20.

Executive Director Mary Jo Credi said in a news release, the Eureka check kicks off the “Feeding the Future” campaign to raise $750,000 to cover the cost of the structure plus pay for two large walk-in coolers to hold frozen food and other perishables as well as make needed renovations to the building.

“Everyone at Eureka felt strongly about taking the lead in getting the food pantry’s fund drive off to a good start,” John McCormick, Eureka’s president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “The Pantry does important work and we hope our gift encourages others in the community to be generous to its campaign.” Headquartered in La Salle, Eureka Savings also has locations in Mendota, Oglesby, Peru and Wenona.

Credi said the Eureka donation was the first Diamond level gift for the Wall of Gratitude display being planned for the new building. Other levels of support include Platinum ($15,000), Gold ($10,000), Silver ($5,000) and Bronze ($1,000).

“We’re very grateful to everyone at Eureka Savings for their generosity. Our staff and especially our clients appreciate their support,” she said.

Credi does not yet have an exact date as to when the Pantry will move to Peru but anticipates it will be well before the end of the year.

On average, the Food Pantry helps about 750 families per month from 12 area towns and cities

Established in 1982, the Illinois Valley Food Pantry assists people and families dealing with food insufficiency because of low income or lack of employment or whose public aid and food stamp benefits have been delayed or run out. Individuals and families whose resources have been depleted by sickness and old age also benefit from the Pantry’s assistance.

Contributions to the “Feeding the Future” campaign can be made online at www.ivfoodpantry.com. For more information, call 815-224-3658.