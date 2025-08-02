Author Gene Scott to present new book at Princeton Public Library

Sheffield native and author Gene Scott will return to the area for the first time since 2017 to present his latest book at the Princeton Public Library. (Shaw File photo)

Sheffield native and author Gene Scott will return to the area for the first time since 2017 to present his latest book at the Princeton Public Library.

Scott, now based in Tennessee, will speak at the library from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8. He will discuss his new book, The Testers: The Poison Remembers, a dual-timeline thriller set in the Tudor court and modern-day Appalachia.

During the presentation, Scott will share stories from his time writing while answering questions about his books and writing process.

The Princeton Public Library is located at 698 E. Peru St. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 815-875-1331 or visit their website.