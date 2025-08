Illinois Valley Cursillo will hold an evening of food and fellowship Saturday, Aug. 9, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 510 Richard A. Mautino Drive, Spring Valley. (Shaw File Photo)

Illinois Valley Cursillo will hold an evening of food and fellowship Saturday, Aug. 9, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 510 Richard A. Mautino Drive, Spring Valley.

Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m., followed by a potluck dinner and program. Emcee will be Rhonda Bezely. The speaker will be Fr. Michael Schaab.