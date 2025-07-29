Suspect in fatal Easter shooting in Streator captured

A Streator man wanted for murder in the Easter Sunday shooting, that killed a teen, and injured two others, was apprehended Monday.

Tyler D. Skerett, 31, was picked up Monday on a La Salle County warrant for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, as well as four felony firearm charges.

La Salle County Jail indicated Skerett was picked up in Peru, but the Peru Police Department could not immediately confirm details of the apprehension.

Skerett was developed as a suspect after three people were injured with gunfire at 5:51 p.m. April 20 (Easter Sunday) at Main and Sterling streets in Streator.

The shooting investigation was elevated into a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries. Two more victims were injured but subsequently discharged, Streator police confirmed.

Streator police observed evidence that confirmed multiple shots were fired in the area. Two vehicles were identified as being involved.

Skerett was expected to appear Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a detention hearing. To date, no person charged with murder in La Salle County has been granted pre-trial release.

La Salle County prosecutors have not yet disclosed his full sentencing range and whether Skerett faces extended or consecutive prison sentences if convicted. The controlling charge is murder, which carries a mandatory prison sentence of 20 to 60 years.