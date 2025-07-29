Public meeting on Marquis BioCarbon Project set for Aug. 12

The Putnam County CO₂ Action Team (PCCAT) will host a public meeting to discuss Marquis Energy’s proposed Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) initiative, the Marquis BioCarbon Project, on Tuesday, Aug. 12. (Scott Anderson)

The Putnam County CO₂ Action Team (PCCAT) will host a public meeting to discuss Marquis Energy’s proposed Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) initiative, the Marquis BioCarbon Project, on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McNabb Fire Department, 391 IL-89, McNabb.

According to a PCCAT news release, Mark Marquis, CEO of Marquis Energy, or a designated representative, will present information about the project in response to growing concerns about transparency, safety, and environmental impacts.

The meeting will include a brief presentation followed by a community Q&A session to promote open dialogue and address public questions, the release said.

“There is still significant uncertainty surrounding CCS technology — particularly related to safety — due to the planned injection well’s close proximity to residential homes, an elementary school and the Village of Hennepin’s water supply," PCCAT said in a news release.

The news release said there are also concerns for neighboring communities that provide emergency services through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).

PCCAT encourages residents and local officials to attend and participate in discussions about the project’s potential impacts and the need for proper oversight.

The Putnam County CO₂ Action Team (PCCAT) is a grassroots organization of local residents advocating for public oversight of industrial CCS proposals.