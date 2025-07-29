July 29, 2025
Princeton Tiger Classic set Aug. 16 at Chapel Hill Golf Course

By Kevin Hieronymus
The 28th annual Tiger Classic sponsored by the Princeton Tiger Athletic Boosters Club will be held Aug. 16 at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

The four-person team entry fee of $350 includes gift bags, four drink tickets and four lunch tickets.

There are also sponsorships available, ranging from a $100 cart sponsor to Hall of Fame sponsor of $1,500 (only two available).

Registration will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, with tee off set for 9 a.m. To sign up to play or sponsor, contact Andrea Foster at ptabc.pres@gmail.com.

