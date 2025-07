The Princeton cross country team will resume its summer running schedule with six remaining sessions for the week of July 28.

The PHS runners will meet at 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Zearing Park on Wednesday and at 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the high school on Thursday and Friday.

The morning session is the main practice, with an evening run available for those who cannot attend in the morning.