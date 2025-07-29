Gerald Savage to share Native American history at Spring Valley library

Gerald Savage, a tribal elder with the Ho-Chunk Nation, will speak about Native American history on Monday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Gerald Savage, a tribal elder with the Ho-Chunk Nation, will speak about Native American history on Monday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley.

Savage, an Illinois Humanities Road Scholar and past member of the LaSalle Elementary School Board, will discuss the history of the Ho-Chunk Tribe, including its origins, forced relocation from Illinois, treaties, residential schools and the Native American Religious Freedom Act. He will also touch on tribal customs and the impact of historical events on Native communities.

Savage, whose formal native name is Ho-Chunk Ska Ga (White Winnebago), is a low-level Bear Clan Chief. He grew up learning about his heritage from his grandparents, Chief Walks with the Wind, Sam Sine and Stands on a Cloud, Ruth Sine. They were influential in teaching him about native customs and traditions.

The program, which focuses on oral history from a Native perspective, is free and open to the public.

The library is located at 215 East Cleveland Street in Spring Valley. For more information, call 815-663-4741.