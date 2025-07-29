Edgewood Park to host 66th annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invite on Sunday, Aug. 10

Allie Thome and Beth Worsley smile after walking off the sixth hole during the 2024 Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. The 66th annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational will be held on Sunday, Aug. 10 at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb. (Scott Anderson)

The 66th annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational will be held on Sunday, Aug. 10 at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. modified shotgun start.

The $65 entry fee includes tournament green fees, a shared cart, an 18-hole practice round green fees, lunch and awards.

There will be flight awards for the gross team division, net team division, senior division and super senior division.

Golfers should request reservations for practice rounds by Aug. 4.

Kirsten McLendon of Deer Park, who won her second IVWGI title in three years, is the defending champion. Deer Park is the defending team champion.

Checks made payable to Edgewood Park Ladies League may be sent to Barb Brennan, P.O. Box 183, Oglesby, Ill. 61348.

For more information, call or text 815-883-9220.