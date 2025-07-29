Adventure-E-bike LLC moves to new location in Streator

Adventure-E-bike LLC recently found a new home in Streator at 409 E. Main St.

“I’m located in the busiest spot in town directly across from Ace Hardware,” owner Joshua Mauk posted to the business’s Facebook page. “This location has plenty of parking, lots of foot traffic and it’s directly in the middle of the city!”

The business was previously located at 620 E. Main St.

