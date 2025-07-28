Starved Rock Regional Center expands with new Location and additional services

The Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development recently opened a second location at 1304 Gemini Circle, Suite 2, in Ottawa. (Stephanie Jaquins)

The Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development recently opened a second location at 1304 Gemini Circle, Suite 2, in Ottawa.

The center is offering occupational therapy, speech therapy, and developmental therapy at its new location, according to Beth Campeotto, the center’s executive director. She said they are also offering its toddler class at the new location, which meets on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

The center will be relocating its autism resource center, which is open to the community.

The daycare center continues to have a waitlist and with this move, staff will be able to open two more daycare rooms at the main location at 1013 Adams St., Ottawa.

“The high demand for daycare in the community continues to be an issue, so we hope this helps a little,” she said.

