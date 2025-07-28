Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest receives six new entries for 2025

Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received its next six entries for 2025. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

In-person voting will begin at noon Friday, Aug. 8, and continue until noon Friday, Sept. 5.

The voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank from Aug. 8 to 15, First State Bank from Aug. 15 to 22, Central Bank from Aug. 22 to 29 and Heartland Bank – South Branch from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. The canisters will be moved around noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with their corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

PJWC will again be accepting Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send your chosen transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will only be accepted from noon on Friday, Aug. 8, to noon on Thursday, Sept. 4.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified on Sept. 5 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Here are the current contenders for the 2025 cutest baby:

Atticus Reese is the five- month-old son of Tabitha Warren and Kyle Reese, of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Marvin Gothard is the 22-month-old son of Cody and Adelyn Gothard, of Ohio. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Zane Dockins is the nine-month-old son of Reyne Dockins, of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Zayden Smallwood is the 10-month-old son of Alex Smallwood, of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Journi Toussaint is the 17-month-old daughter of Terrence and Kristin Toussaint, of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Lena Kostello is the 10-month-old daughter of Garrett Kostello and Mara Morton-Raabe, of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months by Sept. 5. To enter, complete the Google Form by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6.

A high-resolution, color photograph of the child should also be included. Photos should not be cropped or altered. No professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the child’s name, sex, birthdate, age, parents’ names, parents’ addresses, two phone numbers and a permission statement to run the picture in the Bureau County Republican.

For information, email princetonjuniors@gmail.com.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.