Mobile food pantry to visit Princeton on July 31

The River Bend Food Bank will bring its mobile food pantry at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 31, to the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Registration will be from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Arrive no more than 30 minutes before distribution begins. Distribution will be indoors. The process can take up to two hours. Laundry baskets are good for use in the food pantry.

The distribution is in partnership with Bureau County Food Pantry, the Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church.

For information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.