La Salle-Peru’s Riley Hintzsche leads national Ag Educator workshop

Riley Hintzsche, the new agricultural educator at La Salle-Peru High School, recently taught 27 agricultural educators from 14 states at Oklahoma State University.

The workshop offered hands-on instruction for the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE), according to a news release.

“The institute provided educators with opportunities to work through nearly every lesson in a year-long curriculum for the Introduction to Agriculture course over seven days,” the release said.

The curriculum allows teachers to shift their focus in the classroom from teacher-led to student-directed learning.

“I greatly enjoy getting to work and collaborate with a fantastic cohort of teachers from across the nation,” Hintzsche said in a news release. “The institute not only provides hands-on curriculum but also provides powerful professional development that empowers teachers to return to their classrooms excited and refreshed.”

According to a news release, CASE 4 Learning provides comprehensive professional development and workshops for new and seasoned teachers to achieve lifetime certification, learn new coursework and build a community of support.

Upon certification, all CASE 4 Learning teachers have access to course updates, training and support for the remainder of their careers.

“The CASE curriculum is some of the best professional development I have ever been a part of as a participant and now a lead teacher,” Hintzsche said.

For more information about CASE 4 Learning, visit www.case4learning.org