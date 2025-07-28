July 28, 2025
La Salle-Peru’s Riley Hintzsche leads national Ag Educator workshop

Hintzsche trains 27 teachers from 14 states through CASE 4 Learning program

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Riley Hintzsche teaches 27 agricultural educators from 14 states at Oklahoma State University. (Photo provided by Riley Hintzsche)

Riley Hintzsche, the new agricultural educator at La Salle-Peru High School, recently taught 27 agricultural educators from 14 states at Oklahoma State University.

The workshop offered hands-on instruction for the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE), according to a news release.

“The institute provided educators with opportunities to work through nearly every lesson in a year-long curriculum for the Introduction to Agriculture course over seven days,” the release said.

The curriculum allows teachers to shift their focus in the classroom from teacher-led to student-directed learning.

“I greatly enjoy getting to work and collaborate with a fantastic cohort of teachers from across the nation,” Hintzsche said in a news release. “The institute not only provides hands-on curriculum but also provides powerful professional development that empowers teachers to return to their classrooms excited and refreshed.”

According to a news release, CASE 4 Learning provides comprehensive professional development and workshops for new and seasoned teachers to achieve lifetime certification, learn new coursework and build a community of support.

Upon certification, all CASE 4 Learning teachers have access to course updates, training and support for the remainder of their careers.

“The CASE curriculum is some of the best professional development I have ever been a part of as a participant and now a lead teacher,” Hintzsche said.

For more information about CASE 4 Learning, visit www.case4learning.org

